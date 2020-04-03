Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PCQ traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,506. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

