Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.
NYSE:PCN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,705. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $20.25.
Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
