Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE:PCN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,705. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Get Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.