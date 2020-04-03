PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.
NYSE:PTY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,287. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03.
About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund
Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.