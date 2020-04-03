PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE:PTY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,287. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03.

About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

