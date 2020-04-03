PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

PGP traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.46. 31,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.