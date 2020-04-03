PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 5,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,472. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57.
About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund
