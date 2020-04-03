PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 5,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,472. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

