Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.
Shares of PFN stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.06. 7,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,674. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.
Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.