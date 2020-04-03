Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of PFN stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.06. 7,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,674. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

