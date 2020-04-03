Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Trading Down 7.7%

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $7.00, approximately 801,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 498,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $128,000.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

