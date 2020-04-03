Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PML traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.58. 9,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

