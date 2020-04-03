Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PMX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,203. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

