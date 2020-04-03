Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $16.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pinterest to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.92.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.82. 5,691,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,487,861. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $698,251.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 9,401.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605,750 shares during the last quarter. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,509,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pinterest by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,159,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,018 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,753,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 7,159.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,473,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,553 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.