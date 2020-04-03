Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Down 8.2%

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)’s share price traded down 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $14.17, 9,057,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 14,731,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Get Pinterest alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $1,624,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinterest by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.