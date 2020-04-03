Piper Sandler Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $192.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $199.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura boosted their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.42.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $153.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,366,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,919,688. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,166.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $2,089,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

