Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLT. Morgan Stanley lowered Plantronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Plantronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Plantronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:PLT traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $8.67. 1,070,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $319.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

In other Plantronics news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,852.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

