PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Down 8%

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)’s stock price fell 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.52 and last traded at $56.30, 1,506,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,092,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTC. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $256,980. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in PTC by 386.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

