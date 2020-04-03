Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17, 593,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 500,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,405,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,432,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 285,194 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

