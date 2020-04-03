Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens raised Q2 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised Q2 from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Q2 from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.21. 453,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO William M. Furrer sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 150,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $8,291,701.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,167 shares in the company, valued at $339,925.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,773 shares of company stock worth $28,542,325. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Q2 by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

