Qredit (XQR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $457.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $212,449.06 and approximately $457.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qredit has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000802 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000426 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002689 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

Qredit's total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit's official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit's official website is qredit.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

