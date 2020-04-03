RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Trading Down 7.9%

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) shares dropped 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.52 and last traded at $48.76, approximately 1,319,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 711,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,250,264.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 27,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $1,486,814.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,077,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,530 shares of company stock worth $38,465,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

