RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Trading Down 7.9%

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) shares dropped 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.52 and last traded at $48.76, approximately 1,319,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 711,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54.
In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,250,264.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 27,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $1,486,814.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,077,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,530 shares of company stock worth $38,465,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
RealPage Company Profile (NASDAQ:RP)
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.