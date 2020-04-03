Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Lowered to $268.00 at Robert W. Baird

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $283.00 to $268.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $333.00 price objective (up previously from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.13.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,176. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.