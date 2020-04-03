Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rev Group (REVG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rev Group (NYSE: REVG):

3/25/2020 – Rev Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $4.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Rev Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Rev Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Rev Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $6.75 to $6.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Rev Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $6.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2020 – Rev Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/20/2020 – Rev Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 149,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,745. Rev Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rev Group Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,608.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 102,000 shares of company stock worth $414,660 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rev Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Rev Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rev Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rev Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rev Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

