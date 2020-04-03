Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) VP Christopher R. Fenimore Sells 1,200 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total value of $586,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,797.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $493.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $445.98 and its 200 day moving average is $366.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $518.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

