Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Citigroup

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.07. 14,772,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,079,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

