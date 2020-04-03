Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RH. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $155.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.15.

Shares of RH traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.34. 83,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,477. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.23. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day moving average is $189.89.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.62%. The firm had revenue of $664.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

