Richard H. Jones Sells 12,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PEGA stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 497,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $103.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.09.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Pegasystems by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.