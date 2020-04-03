Robert W. Baird Trims Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price to

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from to in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.24. Carvana has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

