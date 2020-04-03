Roth Capital Cuts HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Price Target to $1.00

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of HEXO from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.15 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a sell rating and set a $1.82 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $2.40.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. 1,534,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,398. HEXO has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 895.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,593,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 1,793,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 3,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,396,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,213,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 443,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.