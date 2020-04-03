Roth Capital Cuts HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Price Target to $1.00

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of HEXO from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.15 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a sell rating and set a $1.82 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $2.40.
HEXO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. 1,534,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,398. HEXO has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.
HEXO Company Profile
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.
