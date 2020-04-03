Royal Bank of Canada Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from to in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.39.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.30. 2,214,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.28 and a 200 day moving average of $176.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 79.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 61,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 926.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,261,000 after buying an additional 813,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 187.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.