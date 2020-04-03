RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RPM International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

RPM International stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.94. 689,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,151. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.60. RPM International has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 250,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

