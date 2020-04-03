Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Lowered to $19.50 at Needham & Company LLC

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $19.50 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.15. 1,557,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,942. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -131.39 and a beta of 2.15.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,400 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after buying an additional 53,253 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

