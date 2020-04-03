Salomon & Ludwin LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $153.25. 32,453,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,919,688. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,166.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.