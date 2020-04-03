Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.53. 6,262,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,395,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.39. The company has a market cap of $187.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.