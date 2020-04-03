Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,626 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

PG traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.02. 4,801,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,013,797. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.