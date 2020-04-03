Schrodinger Inc (NYSE:SDGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schrodinger Inc (NYSE:SDGR) have received an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.21) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schrodinger an industry rank of 69 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NYSE:SDGR traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.12. 481,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,659. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89. Schrodinger has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $56.65.

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

