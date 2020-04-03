Scott Randall Humphrey Acquires 5,000 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) insider Scott Randall Humphrey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HIBB stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.71. 542,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,262. The firm has a market cap of $168.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

