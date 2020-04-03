Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $66.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.14.

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $46.66. 101,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,526 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after purchasing an additional 763,310 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 693.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 546,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 477,226 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 697,939 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,527,000 after purchasing an additional 374,749 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

