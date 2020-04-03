Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.43–0.4 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7-8.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.25 million.

NYSE SQNS opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SQNS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.25 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.69.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

