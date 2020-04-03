Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) PT Lowered to $47.00 at S&P Equity Research

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its target price cut by S&P Equity Research from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.17.

Shares of SCI traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.71. 2,479,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,524. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 86,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $4,423,004.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 418,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,416,775.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Service Co. International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,648,000 after purchasing an additional 472,545 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,962 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,532,000 after purchasing an additional 325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 381,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

