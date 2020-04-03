Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $165.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBNY. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.22.

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $3.69 on Monday, reaching $70.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,335. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Signature Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,769,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

