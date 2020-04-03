Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “For 2020, Silgan expects adjusted earnings per share at $2.28-$2.38. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year improvement of 8% from 2019. In 2020, sales will be lower across all of its segments. However, continued manufacturing efficiencies across all businesses will lead to higher segment income. The company’s proposed acquisition of Albea’s dispensing business will enhance product line and will be accretive to earnings and cash flow in 2020. The acquisition of Cobra Plastics will expand the closures segment into new markets and applications. Additionally, focus on cost control will help sustain margins. For first-quarter 2020, Silgan expects earnings at 45-50 cents compared with 46 cents in the prior-year quarter.The estimate for the quarter has remained stable lately. Silgan has a positive earnings surprise history.”

Get Silgan alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Silgan from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. 381,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,709. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. Silgan has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Research analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 4,705.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,227,000 after buying an additional 2,228,294 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,160,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,135,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,666,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Silgan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,045,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after buying an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.