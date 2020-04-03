Skrumble Network Hits Market Cap of $1.44 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $851,920.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skrumble Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, LBank and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.02628378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00197070 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047287 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

Skrumble Network Token Trading

Skrumble Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Hotbit, BitMart and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skrumble Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

