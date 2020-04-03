Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Snap from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.92.

SNAP stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $11.06. 16,528,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,426,760. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,485,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $20,737,873.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,199,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,431,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $23,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 83,541,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,774,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock worth $63,847,226.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Snap by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after buying an additional 5,778,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Snap by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,325,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,609,000 after buying an additional 842,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Snap by 408.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,515,000 after buying an additional 7,994,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Snap by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,450,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,669,000 after buying an additional 329,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,778,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,569,000 after buying an additional 604,123 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

