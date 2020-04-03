Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest Sells 4,238 Shares

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $337,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,653,946.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $503,600.00.

SEDG traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.63. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,001,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,379,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 656,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,013,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

