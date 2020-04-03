Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) PT Lowered to $24.00 at HC Wainwright

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.58.

NASDAQ SRNE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.52. 18,928,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,215. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $381.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 929.21% and a negative return on equity of 376.77%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin L. Smith acquired 40,000 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 151,288 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 131,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 64,030 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 101,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

