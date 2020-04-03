SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Trading Down 7.2%

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)’s share price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.14 and last traded at $67.01, approximately 598,581 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 219,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $99.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,650,000 after purchasing an additional 363,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,123,000 after buying an additional 34,741 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,691,000 after buying an additional 28,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 51,216 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

