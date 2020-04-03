SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Down 8.2%

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) dropped 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.34, approximately 5,381,603 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 2,397,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

