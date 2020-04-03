Square (NYSE:SQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Square continues to benefit from growing gross payments volume. The company’s seller ecosystem, which helps in strengthening relationship with sellers, is contributing significantly to the payment volume growth. Further, robust Square Terminal, Instant Deposits, Cash Card, Square Register and Square Capital continue to drive the top line. Further, growing adoption of Cash App in the bitcoin space remains a major positive. We believe the company’s solid momentum across sellers and strong product portfolio is likely to continue aiding performance in the near term. However, higher investments and increasing product development expenses and costs related to Cash Card issuances are risks. Further, intensifying competition and coronavirus outbreak remain woes. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

Get Square alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Square from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Square from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Monday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Square stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,046,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,162,932.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Square by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Square by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.