Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $181.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.28. The stock had a trading volume of 111,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,529. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

