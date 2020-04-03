Steven O. Vondran Sells 1,229 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AMT stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,172. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.09. The company has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its position in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

