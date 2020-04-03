Stifel Nicolaus Cuts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $30.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CF. ValuEngine cut CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CF Industries from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.22.

NYSE:CF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.81. 110,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,484,000 after purchasing an additional 811,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $72,347,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $5,263,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

