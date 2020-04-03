Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Price Target to $2.60

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.20 to $2.60 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MR. Roth Capital downgraded Montage Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Montage Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Montage Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Montage Resources from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Montage Resources from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Montage Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.84.

Shares of NYSE MR traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,564. The stock has a market cap of $91.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Montage Resources has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $15.10.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $174.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Montage Resources will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 58,582 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 375,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 310,773 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

